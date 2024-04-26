WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — White House national security spokesman John Kirby.
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.
___
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — McConnell; Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa.; UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.
___
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.; Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.
__
''Fox News Sunday'' — Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Harvey Weinstein due back in court as a key witness weighs whether to testify at a retrial
Harvey Weinstein will appear in a New York City court on Wednesday, according to the Manhattan district attorney's office.
Nation
Tornado tears through Nebraska, causing severe damage in Omaha suburbs
A tornado plowed through suburban Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday afternoon, destroying homes and other structures as the twister tore for miles along farmland and into subdivisions. Injuries were reported but it wasn't yet clear if anyone was killed in the storm.
Nation
Police in Washington city issue alarm after 3 babies overdosed on fentanyl in less than a week
Officials are sounding alarms after a baby died and two others apparently also overdosed in the past week in separate instances in which fentanyl was left unsecured inside residences, authorities said.
Nation
Paramedic who injected Elijah McClain with ketamine before his death avoids prison
A former paramedic who injected Elijah McClain with ketamine avoided prison and was sentenced to probation Friday after his homicide conviction in the Black man's death, which helped fuel the 2020 racial injustice protests.
Nation
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's ''This Week'' — White House national security spokesman John Kirby.