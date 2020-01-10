Rosemount became the latest top-ranked Class 2A boys’ hockey team to fall, dropping a 2-1 decision to Lakeville North at Rosemount Community Center on Thursday night.

AJ Haider put the Panthers ahead for good 1 minute, 35 seconds into the third period. The senior slid a shot past Irish goaltender Will Tollefson while getting knocked down as he split a pair of defenders. Luke Jech got the puck to Haider at the offensive blue line with speed.

Caleb Mayer made seven saves the rest of the period to preserve the win. The senior finished with 31 stops.

Caden Smith got the scoring started with a shorthanded goal for the Panthers with 5:03 left in the second period. Smith’s shot from the right faceoff dot sneaked past Tollefson and trickled across the goal line.

The Irish answered 1:35 later on a goal by Broten Sabo. The junior shot the puck into an open net from the top of the crease off a pass from Connor Kenefick.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2, Hill-Murray 0: Carson Limesand made 36 saves to shut out the Class 2A, No. 8 Pioneers. Nate Schweitzer got the scoring started with a power-play goal 6:48 into the game for the Red Knights. Cooper Gay extended the Red Knights’ lead to 2-0 early in the third period. Remington Keopple made 32 saves for the Pioneers.

Prior Lake 2, Lakeville South 1: Zach Lavigne made 23 saves to help the Lakers defeat the Class 2A, No. 9 Cougars. Matt Beaty got the scoring started for the Lakers 5:03 into the game. Ryan Hadland extended the lead to 2-0 just 2:20 into the second period. Griffin Ludtke cut the Cougars’ deficit in half with 56 seconds left in the third period. Cody Ticen made 27 saves for the Cougars.

Eagan 3, Eastview 2 (OT): Aidan White scored 1:01 into overtime to give the Wildcats the victory over the host Lightning. The Wildcats overcame a pair of one-goal deficits. Henry Reiff scored 6:48 into the first period to tie the score at 1-1 for Eagan, and Jonny Meiers scored 3:05 into the third period to tie it at 2-2. Josh Eernisse got Eastview on the board 1:16 into the game. Cullen Johnson gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead 2:09 into the third period. Derek Manzella made 38 saves, including two in overtime, for the Wildcats, and Bennett Weestrand had 35 for the Lightning.

Boys’ basketball

Armstrong 76, Park Center 73: The host Falcons overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to upset the Class 4A, No. 2 Pirates. Adam Biewen led the Falcons with 20 points, Jake Breitbach had 18, Hezekiah Iyawe 12 and Benhur Solomon 10. Joshua Brown led the Pirates with 19 points, David Ijadimbola had 17, Detavius Frierson 11 and John Grigsby 10.

Rosemount 93, Farmington 84 (OT): After surrendering an 18-point halftime lead, the Irish pulled away from the host Tigers in overtime. Sean Sullivan led Rosemount with 28 points, Zach Wenthe had 16 and Caleb Siwek and Noah Loehr 14 each. Gabe Bassett led the Tigers with 27 points, Isaac Ask had 19 and Jackson Todd 15.

St. Paul Highland Park 80, St. Paul Washington 75: Carter Owens scored 39 points to lead the Scots past the host Eagles. Ilyaas Mohamud had 13 points and Nico Peterson 12. Zaveon Smith led the Eagles with 24 points and Drewjuan White and La’Kendrick Reed had 15 each.

White Bear Lake 70, Woodbury 63: Jack Janicki scored 25 points to lead the Bears past the visiting Royals. Brice Peters had 15 points and Kanye Raheem 11 for the Bears. Bradley Cimperman led the Royals with 23 points and Devin Padelford had 10.

Girls’ basketball

Rochester Lourdes 58, Byron 22: The Eagles became the first program in Minnesota girls’ basketball history to reach 1,000 victories. Alyssa Ustby scored 22 points to lead the Eagles. Courtney Connelly led the Bears with nine points.

Andover 57, Centennial 53: Sydney White scored 28 points to lead the Huskies past the visiting Class 4A, No. 4 Cougars. Jenna Guyer led the Cougars with 24 points and Jodi Anderson had 15.

Blaine 62, Elk River 54: The Bengals overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat the host Class 4A, No. 9 Elks. Kayla Bohr led the Bengals with 21 points, Anna Garfield had 18 and Madison Hoehne 14. Lydia Haack led the Elks with 22 points and Ellie Maass had 10.

staff reports