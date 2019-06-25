The Twins open a three-game series against the Rays tonight at Target Field.

Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.18 ERA) takes the mound for the Twins against struggling lefty but reigning Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell (4-6, 4.40). First pitch is 7:10 p.m. (FSN).

Byron Buxton (wrist) was not activated by the Twins, so Max Kepler is playing center field again with Willians Astudillo patrolling right.

The Twins have reinstated infielder Ronald Torreyes from the restricted list and sent the former major leaguer to Class A Fort Myers. Pitcher Gabriel Moya was designated for assignment so Torreyes could get back on the 40-man roster.

Moya has pitched in 42 games for the Twins from 2017-18, but the 24-year-old has a 7.16 ERA for Class AAA Rochester this season and has lost his spot on the 40-man because of it; he came to the Twins in the John Ryan Murphy trade with Arizona at the deadline in 2017.

Torreyes has played four major league seasons for the Yankees and Dodgers, but has had a rough year at Rochester, hitting .128 in 22 games before going on the restricted list to attend to a personal matter.

Pregame reading would include La Velle's feature on Luis Arraez and Reusse's column on how the Twins signed Max Kepler.

Today's lineup: