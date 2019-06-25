Three-game series at Target Field

All games on FSN and 830-AM

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.18 ERA) vs. LHP Blake Snell (4-6, 4.40)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Jake Odorizzi (10-3, 2.58) vs. RHP Charlie Morton (8-1, 2.31)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m.: LHP Martin Perez (7-3, 4.28) vs. TBD

Twins update

The Twins (50-27) are 24-13 at home. … The three series starters are coming off rough outings. Gibson gave up six runs in 4⅓ innings in a loss to Boston; Odorizzi lost for the first time since April 10 on Thursday; and Perez gave up six runs in five innings (no decision) vs. the Royals on Friday. … SS Jorge Polanco’s on-base streak of 36 games is seven short of Joe Mauer’s club record. … The Twins continue to lead the majors in batting average (.271), home runs (147), slugging percentage (.502), OPS (.840) and runs (440).

Rays update

Tampa Bay (45-33) is ending a 10-game road trip (2-5 so far) that has gone from New York to Oakland and now to Minneapolis. … Snell, last season’s AL Cy Young Award winner, is coming off the shortest start of his career. He lasted one-third of an inning Wednesday against the Yankees and gave up six runs. … The Rays are without relievers Jose Alvarado (restricted list), Diego Castillo (shoulder) and Tyler Glasnow (forearm). IF Yandy Diaz (hamstring) could come off the injured list Thursday. … Morton leads the AL in ERA; opponents have a batting average of .118 against his curveball. … 2B Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 15 HRs and 46 RBI.

Chris Miller