College football’s next national signing day comes Wednesday, and one of the players originally headed to the Gophers in the Class of 2019 has decommitted.

Kristian Williams, a 6-3, 297-pound defensive tackle from Southwind High School in Memphis, Tenn., made the announcement Monday on Twitter.

Williams was ranked as a consensus four-star recruit in December, when he gave a verbal commitment to the Gophers. But he didn’t sign a national letter of intent when the early signing window opened Dec. 19.

Now ranked as a three-star recruit in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Williams is keeping his options open.

In his Twitter post, he said, “I appreciate everything the Gopher staff, fan base, and players have done for me and this decision doesn’t determine the love and appreciation I have for the university. I am closely evaluating my future and figuring out which school has the best opportunity and leaving out all regrets in my choice.”

The Gophers signed 21 other scholarship players for the Class of 2019 in December.

Etc.

• Over the weekend, the Gophers landed their first recruit for the Class of 2021, when wide receiver/quarterback Sam Jackson, a sophomore from Naperville (Ill.) Central High School, announced he has committed to Minnesota.

• Former Gophers offensive tackle Donnell Greene has been invited to the NFL Combine, joining linebacker Blake Cashman.