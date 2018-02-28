A Hennepin District Judge ruled that the city of Minneapolis’ $15 minimum wage ordinance is valid, ending the first major legal challenge of the plan since it passed in June.

Graco Inc. was the only remaining plaintiff in the lawsuit, which was filed in November and sought a temporary injunction to stop the wage ordinance from going into effect. The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce pulled out of the suit in late December.

On Tuesday, Judge Susan Burke ruled that the Minnesota Fair Labor Standards Act, the state minimum wage law, doesn’t preclude municipalities from passing local wage ordinances to meet the needs of their communities.

Besides denying the injunction, Burke ordered Graco to pay the city’s legal fees.

“This is an important decision to employers and employees, as well as to the citizens and the city of Minneapolis,” Burke wrote. “The decision is driven by law, which requires the court to consider identified factors to determine whether the ordinance conflicts with or is pre-empted by state law.”

Minneapolis became the first Midwestern city to adopt a $15 minimum wage, when the City Council last year approved an ordinance that phases in the wage hike over several years. Other cities across the country, including Seattle, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., have also adopted a $15 minimum wage, and St. Paul leaders are considering doing the same.

The chamber and other members of the business community fought the ordinance when it was being developed and lamented its approval. The chamber argued that minimum wage laws that vary city by city would be burdensome for employers.

Minnesota’s hourly minimum wage is $9.50 for large employers — those with annual gross revenue of $500,000 a year or more — and $7.75 for small employers. Those rates will rise with inflation in 2018.

Under the Minneapolis ordinance, large businesses — those with 100 or more employees — must phase in the $15 minimum wage by July 1, 2022. Small businesses have until July 1, 2024.

In December, Graco spokesperson Charlotte Boyd told the Star Tribune that the company, which makes industrial fluids and coatings, intended to continue the litigation “to preserve a flexible work environment and a vibrant business community in this state.”

“A city mandating a minimum wage is a slippery slope; if this stands, then we have no ability to predict what the next mandate will be. Businesses cannot make informed long-term investment decisions in an uncertain environment,” she said.

Destinee Bingham, a Minneapolis Burger King employee and leader with Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en Lucha, has been organizing for better wages and working conditions.

“It’s disgusting that corporations can afford to raise $53 million for partying and entertaining their rich friends over the last couple of weeks alone during the Super Bowl, but claim that they can’t afford to pay living wages for their workers,” she said in a statement after Tuesday’s ruling. “I am glad to see that the District Court has made the right decision here, supporting working families.”