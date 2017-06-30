The Minneapolis City Council is expected to approve a $15 minimum wage Friday, a move years in the making that will affect hundreds of businesses and thousands of workers across the city.

A council committee passed a preliminary version of the ordinance Wednesday. As proposed, it would phase in the $15 minimum wage over five years for large businesses and seven years for small businesses.

There are no major changes expected before Friday’s vote, and the ordinance is already seen as a victory for minimum wage activists. The local chapter of national organization 15 Now, which advocates for a $15 minimum wage, sent out a celebratory news release Thursday afternoon describing Friday’s meeting as the end of “a multi-year campaign to raise wages in the city.”

But possible exemptions for specific categories of businesses and workers were still being negotiated Thursday. And on Wednesday, council members decided to take an extra three months to discuss the details of a proposed “training wage,” which would allow businesses to pay young employees in training positions less than $15 an hour.

The council meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday.