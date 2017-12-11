A judge has denied a request for a temporary injunction against a new minimum wage ordinance in Minneapolis, the city said Monday.

In a lawsuit filed Nov. 10, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce asked Judge Susan Burke to block the city from phasing in a $15 minimum wage, arguing the ordinance is illegal because it would conflict with the state minimum wage.

Burke denied the injunction in a ruling filed Sunday, citing “plaintiffs’ failure to show a likelihood of success on the merits and their failure to show that they are likely to suffer more harm if an injunction is denied than the public and the City will suffer if an injunction is granted.”

Wage increases will start for large Minneapolis employers on Jan. 1, when they must pay employees $10 an hour. Employers located outside the city that send employees into the city for their work will also be required to pay those workers the Minneapolis minimum wage.

Large businesses — those with 100 or more employees — must phase in the $15 minimum wage by the summer of 2022. Small businesses have until 2024.

Minnesota’s hourly minimum wage is $9.50 for large employers — those with annual gross revenue of $500,000 a year or more — and $7.75 for small employers. Those rates will rise with inflation in 2018.

The Chamber’s lawsuit will go forward, however. Co-plaintiffs include Graco, Inc., the Minnesota Recruiting and Staffing Association, and TwinWest Chamber of Commerce, which represents several western suburbs.

