Before many Wild players head off to Jamaica, Mexico and some other far-off lands for five days of unwinding and reenergizing for the season’s stretch run, first things first.

Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center theoretically could have been a preview of Round 2 if the Wild and Chicago Blackhawks finish in their current spots and are fortunate enough to advance past the first round.

The Wild would like once and for all to get home-ice advantage against the Blackhawks, who ended Minnesota’s season in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

If the Wild plays like it did during several junctures Tuesday, however, it won’t matter. The Blackhawks, winners of three Stanley Cups in seven years, took the Wild to school in the second period before holding off a late Wild comeback attempt with a 5-3 victory.

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, two weeks after two goals -- including an overtime winner -- and an assist in St. Paul, lit the Wild up with three goals (his third coming on an empty-netter) and two assists. Linemates Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists and Richard Panik had a goal an assist. The three linemates were each plus-5.

The Wild made it a game when Mikael Granlund scored his second power-play goal of the game with 6:51 left, but the Wild paid for a number of poor defensive lapses and heads off for its five-day “bye” Wednesday.

Corey Crawford made 29 saves as the Wild wasted a chance to take over the NHL wins and points lead.

The Blackhawks won their seventh in a row on the road and pushed within five points of the Wild, which has a game in hand. By the time the Wild resumes to host Los Angeles on Monday night, the Blackhawks will have played twice more.

The Wild fell to 4-2-1 on its eight-game homestand and saw its nine-game point streak (8-0-1) against Chicago end.

After a fantastic first period that featured terrific back-and-forth saves by Crawford and Devan Dubnyk, the Blackhawks jumped out to a 1-0 lead 58 seconds into the second period.

The Nino Niederreiter-Eric-Staal-Charlie Coyle line and especially defensemen Marco Scandella and Matt Dumba had some shifts in the first period where they were caught in their zone.

On this particular shift, Staal lost a faceoff and the Wild got running around.

Toews, who often roasts the Wild, won a board battle with Dumba and got the puck up top for Trevor van Riemsdyk. One pass later, and Brian Campbell’s shot hit Dumba at the side of the net. The puck fell in the crease, and Toews put it home.

After a penalty-free first period, Jason Zucker drew the game’s first power play when hooked by Niklas Hjalmarsson. On the ensuing power play, Granlund hit Mikko Koivu in the slot. The captain one-touched a pass to Niederreiter, but the puck slid off his stick and was turned back by Crawford.

But as future Hall of Fame defenseman Duncan Keith tried to skate the puck out of trouble, Granlund swiped it off his stuck and tucked it inside the post for his 18th goal. Granlund now has at least a point in 17 of the past 20 games with 23 points in that stretch. The Wild leading scorer has 40 points in the past 34 games.

But just 41 seconds later, Chicago regained the lead on Panik’s top-shelf goal from the slot.

Once again, the guilty party was the Scandella-Dumba pair. Dumba turned the puck over to Toews, Scandella skated below the goal line, Panik was left alone and buried Toews’ pass.

Dumba, playing for the first time since missing four games with a knee injury, struggled all period and assistant Scott Stevens had to split the pair. Rookie Gustav Olofsson played the rest of the way with Dumba, while Scandella skated with Jonas Brodin.

The Wild was outshot 13-5 in the period and looked to spend the entire period on a penalty kill. The Blackhawks buzzed and buzzed the Wild end, and Dubnyk felt under assault at times. The attempted shots through two periods were 48-31 in favor of Chicago.

The Wild had to feel lucky to escape the period only down a goal, but it took 33 seconds for the Blackhawks lead to become two in the third period.

Toews beat Koivu on a faceoff, and Schmaltz beat Dubnyk through a double screen. Dubnyk didn’t even move a muscle, and the puck was over his right shoulder.

Not long after Jason Zucker flubbed a chance to cut the deficit to 3-2, Zach Parise made it 3-2 by redirecting Scandella’s shot behind Crawford. But once again, Toews made the Wild pay after Schmaltz’s no-look behind-the-back pass to the front fooled Olofsson.

Dumba was on for the third of his four goals against.

After Parise had a goal waved off for a high stick, Granlund scored his second power-play goal of the game with 6:51 left to pull the Wild within one.