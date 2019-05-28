For all of the excitement during Monday's 5-4 Milwaukee victory over the Brewers, the moment that will stand out for many people wasn't about the final score.

It was the line drive that Willians Astudillo smoked toward the head of Brewers' relief pitcher Jeremy Jeffress -- and the relief of seeing Jeffress walk off the field after somehow catching it with his glove instead of his face.

The Twins had runners on first and second base with two outs in the fifth inning and were trying to build on a 4-3 lead at the time.

Here's what it looked like:

Jeffress stayed down on the ground for several minutes before being helped off the field by Milwaukee's trainers. Afterward, he said all was good and then he felt fine. He told MLB.com: “I made a good pitch down in the zone, and he just hit it well. Hit it right back up the middle. I literally thought it was going over my head. Last second, I just reacted. That’s all I could do.”

Jeremy Jeffress is helped up after he went down after fielding a line drive by Willians Astudillo.

Here's his postgame interview with Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, in which he acknowledged how close he was to a much uglier outcome: