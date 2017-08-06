Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith visited the Dar Al Farooq Islamic center in Bloomington Sunday morning, just one day after an explosion rocked the building.

Dayton spoke to Imam Asad Zaman and the center's executive director Mohamed Omar, describing the incident was "so wretched. Not Minnesota."

Dayton and Smith joined public officials and mosque leaders for a meeting inside the building, while outside people came to show support for the center and its members. One man held a sign that said, "Mayflower Church sends our love and support."

The delegation of public officials included state Rep. Andrew Carlson, DFL-Bloomington, Mayor Gene Winstead, Rep. Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American elected to the Minnesota Legislature, and U.S. Rep Keith Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress.

The center was busy with visitors arriving and going inside every few minutes. A couple hundred cars are parked in the lot out front.

Alexis Lohse of St. Paul, her two daughters Emma and Tallulah and her mom, Sharon Lohse, of Austin, Texas, held heart signs on the sidewalk at the entrance to the center's parking lot.

They waved and smiled as visitors drove in. Some passersby waved and honked in support along Park Avenue South.

"A number of my co-workers practice their faith here," said Alexis Lohse, who wore a T-shirt that read, "your friendly neighborhood atheist."

"The same law that allows me not to practice allows them to practice," she said, adding that it "hurts my heart" that people don't make the connection.

Each of the four had a sign with heart drawn in marker.

Emma pointed to a series of uniform shapes on hers and said, "these are horseshoes for luck."

At another entrance, Kathryn Sharpe of the Interfaith Coalition on Immigration said she called the imam Saturday to offer help. They agreed she would bring supporters to greet arrivals.

She held a handmade sign that read, "We [heart] you. We stand with you."

Sharpe said every visitor had stopped, rolled down their window and thanked them. Most passersby also waved.

She described the effort as "a solidarity presence and a safety presence to make people feel safe and secure."

FBI probing IED

Meanwhile, the FBI investigation into the "incendiary explosive device" that exploded early Saturday continued.

No one was hurt in the explosion, which heavily damaged an imam's office at the Dar Al Farooq Center and sent smoke wafting through the large building. Windows in the office were shattered, either by the blast or by an object thrown through them.

The blast was reported at 5:05 a.m. Saturday as about a dozen people gathered in a room nearby for morning prayers and jolted awake many residents of the neighborhood. Congregants and neighbors expressed relief that there were no injuries, but also reacted with shock and dismay.

When police arrived, they found smoke and fire damage to the building, said Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts. Agents from the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives soon joined the investigation. A large area outside the center was taped off as investigators, including members of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, combed through the grass.

Special Agent in Charge Richard Thornton said Saturday that an "improvised explosive device" caused the blast, but that investigators still must determine "who and why."

"The post-blast environment is very detailed," he said. "You search the wide area in an attempt to find as many components as you can of the device to help us understand how the device was made. That process is substantially complete. … It was an improvised explosive device that was set off early this morning."

Witnesses have been interviewed, evidence has been sent to various labs, and video and cellphone data are being analyzed, he said. He asked that anyone with information contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a news release saying that acting DHS Secretary Elaine Duke was aware of the explosion and was "in close contact with federal, state and local authorities and local community leaders as the investigation into this matter continues."

"The Department of Homeland Security fully supports the rights of all to freely and safely worship the faith of their choosing and we vigorously condemn such attacks on any religious institution," DHS said. "We are thankful that there were no injuries, but that does not diminish the serious nature of this act."

Even before the FBI update, congregants said the blast appeared to be a hate crime. Mohamed Omar, the center's executive director, who was in the building when the explosion erupted, said one worshiper saw a pickup truck speed out of the parking lot after the blast.

At a noon news conference that included clergy from several faiths, Asad Zaman, director of the local Muslim American Society, described the attack as a firebombing.

"Something blew up, we don't know what, but there was a lot of smoke, and the fire suppression system kicked in and stopped the fire," he said.

Neighbors reported waking up to a loud bang or pop, some even feeling the concussion reverberate through windows.

Trevin Miller, who lives across the street, said he has heard occasional fireworks in the neighborhood, but nothing like Saturday's explosion.

"It woke us up instead of my alarm," he said. "It was loud; it was kind of like a firework-car crash-gunshot. It kind of shook me — like, you could feel it. I thought maybe somebody drove through our house or something. … I felt it on my insides."

Miller added, "I have a daughter that usually lives with me, and to wake up to all this, it's like, what the hell, this shouldn't be happening right at our doorstep."

Yasir Abdalrahman, who has been worshiping at the mosque for two years, said it serves Muslims from around the metro area, and that children often attend weekend "dugsi" services to learn to memorize and recite the Qur'an, he said. Fajr, the first prayer of the day, usually involves older worshipers who live near the center, he said.

"We came to this country for the same reason everyone else came here — freedom to worship," Abdalrahman said. "And that freedom is under threat. Every other American should be insulted by this."

Omar said the center occasionally receives threatening or hateful calls and e-mails. Usually, he said, callers say "that we shouldn't be here, that we are a burden to the community or we are harming it."

The building was once the site of Northgate Elementary School and Concordia High School. It also served as a worship space for Maranatha Community Church. The Dar Al Farooq Center bought it in 2011 to use as a place of worship, community center and day care site.

Some area residents opposed its establishment, and there have been occasional complaints about noise, traffic and parking problems. But Saturday's attack was the first such incident at the center.

Minnesota law enforcement reported 14 anti-Muslim bias incidents last year, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a record high even as other categories have been on the decline.

On Sunday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations reported that "Islamophobic trolls" had flooded its Facebook page with messages supporting the bombing. The site posted two dozen screen images of the messages.