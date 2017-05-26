An inmate jumped a fence at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Lino Lakes, hijacked a transport van full of other prisoners and escaped this morning, said Gordy Hughes, dispatch supervisor for Anoka County.

The escape occurred just before 11 a.m. Five were arrested at gunpoint, according to police. Another five are still at large, said Sarah Fitzgerald, a spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections.

The escape vehicle is described as a 2011 White Ford van with Minnesota license plate 937-EPJ. Authorities are asking public to call 911 if they see it, and warning not to approach the vehicle.

Hughes said he had no information on the identities of the offenders or if they posed a significant public safety threat.

Lino Lakes houses about 1,800 minimum- and medium-security male prisoners.