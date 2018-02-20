More Minnesota schools are joining the national groundswell of student-led protests to address gun violence in the wake of the recent Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.

More than a half dozen local schools have pledged to participate in various nationwide student walkouts planned for dates in March and April, according to websites created by organizers.

High schools in Apple Valley, Bemidji, Northfield, Minnetonka, Osseo, St. Paul and Winona appear on a website for a 10 a.m. national walkout on March 14. That walkout is being organized by a group called Women’s March Youth EMPOWER, and calls for congressional action to end gun violence, according to organizers’ online post.

Chaska High School and East Ridge High School in Woodbury join a growing number of schools planning to participate in another national high school walkout on April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shootings.

Meanwhile, Joe Campbell, an alumnus of Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights, has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to take students from the school to the “March for Our Lives” protest in Washington, D.C. on March 24. The march is being organized by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where the recent school shooting occurred, to call for stricter gun control laws.

By early afternoon on Tuesday, Campbell’s GoFundMe page showed he had raised more than half of the $12,000 sought to send students to Washington D.C.