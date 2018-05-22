Eighteen people were arrested at an immigration protest that shut down the Blue Line light-rail line Tuesday morning, forcing passengers to be shuttled on buses between 46th Street and Terminal 2 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

About a dozen people sat along the tracks near the Whipple Federal Building at Fort Snelling, while others blocked roadways into the building and parking areas.

About 130 people in all were involved in the protest, organized by a coalition of religious groups and immigration advocates demanding an end to deportations.

Trains resumed running after about 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Twitter: @randyfurst