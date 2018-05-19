Minnesota lawmakers scrambled Saturday to finalize agreements both among themselves and with Gov. Mark Dayton on taxes, money for schools and other priorities such as the opioid epidemic and elder care as the legislative session approached an uncertain climax.

As leading legislators dashed between closed-door meetings and sessions on the House and Senate floor, it was less than clear as the day progressed whether Republicans who control the Legislature and Dayton, a DFLer, would reach accord on a handful of priorities. Their deadline is midnight Sunday, the point by which all legislation must be sent to the governor.

Republicans slashed items from their bills and drew up new plans in an attempt to win support from Dayton, who earlier outlined a laundry list of problems with an expansive GOP spending and policy bill. Legislative staff members worked furiously to track the changes, while lawmakers spent most of the day waiting to see the updated bills on which they’d soon be asked to vote.

Early evening Saturday, Dayton released what he called a “global compromise” on taxes and money for schools, the heart of his dispute with Republicans. He and GOP leaders were to meet in the evening to discuss his latest offer.

“I am offering [it] in a sincere effort to find common ground,” Dayton wrote to legislative leaders.

Earlier, Dayton pleaded for cooperation on a bill giving schools money to use for safety measures, a response to recent mass shootings, including the latest on Friday in Texas.

Dayton wants $138 million for schools facing budget problems this year, all of which was still included in his late offer. Republicans’ resistance to that request is what prompted Dayton to veto a GOP-crafted tax bill on Thursday, leaving both taxes and school money in limbo on Saturday.

GOP leaders hinted Saturday that they were working on an emergency school-funding plan of their own, but had not released any details. Some of the delays appeared to be caused not by disputes between Dayton and Republicans, but rather disagreements between Republicans in the House and Senate on how to handle Dayton’s request for additional money for schools.

Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, chairman of the Senate Taxes Committee, said late Saturday that he was continuing discussions with Dayton administration officials about a new tax bill, which he said would likely be similar to the measure Dayton vetoed.

“We have our plan, and now we’re just waiting for final negotiations,” Chamberlain said. “But we have a good bill — hasn’t changed, won’t change.” The GOP tax plan included rate reductions for the state’s two lowest income tax brackets, but Dayton said it included too many benefits for large companies.

Money for two other priorities, responding to the opioid epidemic and elder-care abuse problems, was also up in the air, with Dayton criticizing Republicans for sweeping those two measures into the broader spending and policy bill rather than as stand-alone measures.

Also unresolved: whether lawmakers and Dayton will agree on a package of state bonding for public works infrastructure projects.

Chamberlain said negotiators were “very close” on a public works bonding bill.

Cramming so much action into the final hours of the three-month legislative session is a daunting prospect for any divided state government, but particularly in an election year when all 134 seats in the state House are up for grabs and legislators are carefully calculating each move.

And without a full two-year state budget to pass, the final sprint is even more complicated. Lawmakers technically don’t have to accomplish anything by the time the session wraps up at midnight Sunday, although failure to pass a tax bill threatens to create massive headaches for most Minnesotans come next year’s tax season.

For those legislators not in the top leadership jobs, the final days of a session involve a lot of waiting and, often, a lack of information. Republican Rep. Ron Kresha of Little Falls was optimistic that priorities like the tax and bonding bills would still be finalized, but he downplayed expectations for much else.

“This is not the year for big movements on things,” Kresha said. “That’s just the way it is. We all know that next year is when we really get back to work, so you do the best you can.”

Negotiations on the big issues are further complicated by political maneuvering on a host of other high-profile items, from a proposed ban on using handheld phones while driving to a measure criminalizing highway protests. In a committee hearing that ran late into Friday evening, GOP lawmakers cut or removed 66 of the 117 items that Dayton had deemed objectionable in the massive omnibus bill.

Notable changes to that measure included the addition of a provision to tighten penalties for texting while driving — though not requiring the use of hands-free devices. The bill includes money for opioid prevention efforts, to be paid for out of the general state treasury rather than through a tax on pharmaceuticals, as Dayton and a bipartisan group of lawmakers had originally sought.

A little over a week ago, seeking an alternative to the “penny-a-pill” tax, the Senate on a broad bipartisan vote, approved a licensing fee on opioid manufacturers in order to fund treatment and prevention efforts. But that measure also did not survive House-Senate negotiations, which seemingly angered some Senate Republicans.

“This was not a compromise. The House eviscerated the Senate bill,” tweeted Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson.

With so many moving pieces in the final days of the session, some lawmakers were pessimistic about the likelihood of compromise or action on many of the big topics of the session. Rep. Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan, said Republicans in control of the House and Senate had blocked debate on issues she sees as priorities. She worried that complicated issues would be packed into bills that most lawmakers would have little time to read before a vote.

“There’s so much that has been promised that is being left undone,” she said. “Don’t worry, we’ll get to the opioid issue. Don’t worry, we’re going to get to elder abuse, the hands-free cellphone bill. [They are] pushing things off again and again and again.”

Star Tribune staff writer Jessie Van Berkel contributed to this report.