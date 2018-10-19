Intrepid Travel (intrepidtravel.com/us), an Australia-based company, organizes a slew of overland safari tours in Africa throughout the year. The nine-day Vic Falls-to-Kruger tour starts at $1,093 per person. The company will match solo travelers for shared lodging or pay a single supplement of $72 for your own tent. Price includes tent and sleeping pad, eight breakfasts, three lunches and seven dinners, bus transport and several game drives with fees. Extra expenses before and during the trip include international airfare, several meals, vaccinations, visas ($30 for Zimbabwe), tips for local and trip guides, and lodging upgrades, if you need a break from camping. If you travel in the winter months, pack warm clothes and bring several headlamps or flashlights with extra batteries. Also grab packs of gum and notebooks and pens, in case you visit a village with children.