The teenager fatally stabbed by his brother in their Minnetonka home has been identified as a junior at Hopkins High School, the principal said Wednesday in a note to students’ families and others.

Doug Bullinger said he has been in touch with the family of Sebastian Harris, 16, about what he called a “tragic event that has torn a family apart.”

Harris was stabbed in the chest by his brother Saturday night with a kitchen knife at the apartment in the 11300 block of Fairfield Road, according to charges filed in Hennepin County juvenile court.

Bullinger said a school management team is available to students and staff for “help processing their grief and feelings. Counselors will be on hand for as long as they are needed.”

Because of the suspect’s young age, authorities could not disclose what charge or charges were filed or reveal any other circumstances of the death. The Medical Examiner’s Office said it was preparing to issue a news release with further details about the killing.

“We know there was some sort of an altercation between the two boys,” Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom said at a news conference Sunday.

“The mother and other family members were home at the time of the incident,” a police statement read. “Police are working with the family to determine the circumstances that led to the stabbing.”

The 12-year-old was not injured but was taken to a hospital for evaluation and has since been detained.

Police said they had never responded to the family’s address before, but the mother had once called police about a theft.

An online fundraising campaign on behalf of the family has been started and is seeking to raise $10,000.

“Sebastian always stood up for the underdog and did what he thought was right,” the fundraising effort’s organizer posted. “He had a contagious sense of humor and an incredible imagination.”

A fellow karate participant posted on Facebook that “Sebastian was a beautiful part of our Karate family. He looked after the boys, helped keep them on course, and was always smiling.”