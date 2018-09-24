A 12-year-old boy who on Saturday allegedly stabbed his teenage brother in the chest and killed him is in custody awaiting possible charges, police said.

The suspect, who also has a twin sibling, was initially released to his family but is now at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. He was taken Saturday to the University of Minnesota Medical Center-Fairview for evaluation.

Police said the 12-year-old used a kitchen knife to kill his 16-year-old brother. Neither the suspect nor the victim’s name had been released as of Monday afternoon.

“The mother and other family members were home at the time of the incident,” according to a police statement. “Police are working with the family to determine the circumstances that led to the stabbing.”

The stabbing reportedly occurred about 8 p.m. Saturday at the Crown Ridge Apartments in the 11300 block of Fairfield Road in Minnetonka.

“We know there was some sort of an altercation between the two boys,” Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom said at a news conference Sunday.

Officers attempted to resuscitate the 16-year-old, who was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and there pronounced dead.

The victim attended Hopkins High School, where counselors and other professionals were on hand Monday to talk to his classmates and friends about their grief, said Jolene Goldade, spokeswoman for the Hopkins school district.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family who is experiencing an unthinkable loss,” according to a statement from the school district. “As a district, and as a school community, we are focused on providing care and support to students and staff who are struggling to process this tragic news.”

In such a situation, the district typically keeps counselors in the building as long as necessary.

“It’s a very shocking situation,” Goldade said. “I can’t speak for how the building is doing.”

At the Crown Ridge Apartments in Minnetonka, which are run by CommonBond Communities, staffers with the affordable housing nonprofit were offering snacks Monday and providing a place for residents to talk.

“We are just so deeply saddened,” said Alicia Cordes-Mayo, CommonBond spokeswoman. “It’s just heartbreaking.”

Cordes-Mayo said a lot of kids live at the complex and that CommonBond staffers were working with the school district to address their needs.