U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is suspending its weekly list of law enforcement agencies they say do not cooperate with requests to detain undocumented immigrants “due to a pattern of significant errors,” according to Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek.

His office was advised Monday by ICE Regional Field Office Director Scott Baniecke that they will not publish a Declined Detainer Outcome Report for the week of February 18 — 24, 2017, citing inaccuracies from the previous three weeks — including one Stanek publically challenged. Stanek is now demanding an apology.

“It is frustrating when the public is misled about the work of our local sheriff’s offices; as elected officials we have no alternative but to publicly set the record straight,” he said in a statement. “The men and women who work for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office take great pride in their duties, and that includes enforcing the law while also following it. They deserve an apology; but suspending the inaccurate reporting is the next best thing.”

That apology should extend to minority communities harmed by the reports, Stanek said.

The decision to suspend the list comes less than two weeks after Stanek and other sheriffs went to Washington, D.C. to meet with Department of Homeland Security and ICE officials to express their concerns with the list.

After the first ICE report last month included Hennepin County as a “noncooperative jurisdiction”, Stanek and County Attorney Mike Freeman detailed the Sheriff’s Office policies and practices related to the detention of undocumented residents in the county, explained the constitutional restrictions, and highlighted inaccuracies within the report.

They pointed out the two county inmates included in the list of “Declined Detainers” section of the week one report were both in fact picked up and detained by ICE immediately upon their release from the jail.

“These two instances demonstrate that the Sheriff’s Office cooperated with ICE to the fullest extent of the law,” Stanek said. “In fact, we call ICE every time we learn that an inmate of interest to them is being released.”

In the week three report, ICE served 15 detainer requests to the sheriff’s office. Of the 15, only four were picked up by ICE, one was transferred to another County, eight were released to the street because ICE elected not to pick them up, and one is still in custody facing First Degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

“The statistics from our agency are quite convincing. ICE is creating a sanctuary for criminals in Hennepin County. Even when they notify our agency that an inmate is of interest to them, ICE agents pick up only about one-third of the inmates they ask us to detain,” said Stanek. “We have examples of ICE not picking up inmates with a “Final Order of Removal”, a history of violent crime or dozens of arrests, and even inmates who have been in ICE custody several times before.”

In addition to the 15 detainer requests to the sheriff’s office during the week three reporting period, an additional inmate was referred to in error. The inmate and detainer listed in the “Declined Detainers” section referred to a detainer served to the sheriff’s office in 2016, more than six months before the reporting period.