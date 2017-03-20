The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office landed in the first federal report calling out local law enforcement agencies that do not routinely honor requests to hold detainees for immigration officials.

A new requirement under President Trump’s executive order on immigration enforcement, the weekly reports will list the number of immigrants released after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) asked that they be held until the agency could take them into custody. The report will include the nationalities as well as charges or convictions of the people, but not names.

The president has vowed to crack down on such agencies also by pushing Congress to withhold federal funding.

Hennepin County, which requires a judge’s order to hold inmates for ICE, did not honor two such requests during the week of Jan. 28, according to the inaugural report released Monday. They involved natives of Mexico, one convicted of methamphetamine possession and the other facing a weapons charge.

The sheriff’s office issued a statement Monday afternoon that it does cooperate with ICE “to the full extent of the law.”

“The report is incorrect in some respects and we are working with [the Department of Homeland Security] to help them understand our operations,” the statement said. “In every case we notify ICE in advance of an inmate’s release if we have been contacted. The Sheriff’s Office respects the constitutional rights of all residents, regardless of their immigration status. We do not enforce immigration law, which is the role of the Federal Government.”

In this photo taken Feb. 7, 2017, released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an arrest is made during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles. The Trump administration is wholesale rewriting the U.S. immigration enforcement priorities, broadly expanding the number of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally who are priorities for deportation, according to a pair of enforcement memos released Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

The president and his supporters have sought to train a spotlight on high-profile crimes committed by immigrants released before ICE could take custody of them.

“When law enforcement agencies fail to honor immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders, it undermines ICE’s ability to protect the public safety and carry out its mission,” said the agency’s acting Director Thomas Homan in a statement that accompanied the report.

Administration critics dismissed the report as a public shaming stunt that skirts the legal constraints local jurisdictions face in holding inmates for immigration authorities.

“If the federal government wants to lock someone up in order to try and deport them, then get a warrant from a federal judge,” said Virgil Wiebe, an immigration law expert at the University of St. Thomas. “We frown on seizing people without probable cause, checked by a judge.”

He noted that more than half of the unidentified immigrants listed in the report were not yet convicted of a crime. The Trump administration has made immigrants charged and in some cases suspected of crime priorities for deportation, in addition to those with criminal convictions, who were the focus of the Obama administration.

During the week covered in the first report, ICE nationally issued more than 3,000 “detainers,” or requests to hold inmates for immigration agents. Under the Obama administration, some ICE field offices had largely stopped sending such requests to jurisdictions with policies limiting cooperation. The new administration has instructed them to resume, and the report predicted the national total will rise in coming weeks.

Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek announced in 2014 that his deputies would no longer honor detainers without a judge’s order, pointing to costs the county incurs and constitutional concerns. A series of judicial rulings dating back to that year has challenged the practice of honoring detainers.

The report cited that statement in including Hennepin on a separate list of “noncooperative jurisdictions.” It acknowledged that list — based on public announcement, news reports and other accounts — is likely incomplete.

Indeed, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, which has a similar policy, was not included. Spokesman Sgt. John Eastham said he doesn’t know why the department was not on the list, but there are no current plans to scrap the policy.

Hennepin County’s budget includes $198 million in federal funding, about 10 percent of the budget. Ramsey County’s includes $89.6 million, or about 14 percent of the budget.