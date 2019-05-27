A police pursuit ended in a multivehicle crash that temporarily closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 35E near Larpenteur Avenue on Sunday night.
The pursuit, involving two squad cars, started in Little Canada after a man violated a no contact order, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
Several people, including the suspect, were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in custody.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Crash followed police pursuit, closing down part of I-35E on Sunday
Several people were injured; the suspect was arrested.
Local
Packers quarterback legend Starr dies at age 85
Bart Starr died at his home after failing health followed a serious stroke in 2014, the team announced.
Minneapolis
Woman arrested in fatal stabbing near Hennepin Avenue theater district; victim ID'd
Stabbing followed an argument Saturday with acquaintances near popular Hennepin corridor.
Local
Walz fights to a draw in budget battle, comes away with a win
People around the State Capitol, including Republicans who tried to thwart Gov. Tim Walz's election last year, credit him with an agile bit of statecraft, even if it took a special session to wrap up the budget. He fought to a draw and transformed the deal — and his first legislative session — into a victory.
Local
Where to go, what to do: Memorial Day 2019 events in Minnesota
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS Chanhassen: American Legion Post 580 will hold traditional cemetery services at 7:45 a.m. at the Leach Cemetery, 8:15 a.m. at the Chanhassen…