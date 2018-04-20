If the Vikings want to go a step further than their run to the NFC Championship Game in 2017, they’ll have to make sure they begin the 2018 season on solid footing.

The team’s 2018 schedule, which was released Thursday night, is highlighted by a tricky five-week stretch to open the season that includes road games with the Packers, Rams and Eagles. The Vikings open the season at home for the second straight year, but they’ll face an up-and-coming 49ers team at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 9, and their second home game is on Sept. 23, against a Bills team that made the playoffs a year ago.

The Vikings’ schedule, which is tied for the eighth-toughest in the league, features four prime-time games, including two night games on the West Coast. The Vikings are the only NFC team who will play both of the conference champions (all four AFC South teams play both of them, as well).

Early reports out of Philadelphia had the Vikings opening the 2018 season in the building where they lost the NFC title game in January. Instead, the Vikings will open at home for the second straight season, when Kirk Cousins makes his Minnesota debut against Kyle Shanahan — his former offensive coordinator from Washington — and the 49ers. The rematch with the Eagles comes on Oct. 7, in a late-afternoon kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Vikings make their earliest trip to Lambeau Field since 2008, when they opened the season in Green Bay for Aaron Rodgers’ first career start. This year, they’ll be in Wisconsin on Sept. 16, after making two straight trips to Lambeau on Christmas weekend.

For the second time at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings’ home game against the Packers will be on Sunday night. Green Bay comes to town for a nationally-televised game on Nov. 25, which figures to bring up plenty of retrospectives about the Anthony Barr hit that led to Rodgers fracturing his right collarbone last Oct. 15.

Minnesota’s other home prime-time game comes on Oct. 28, when the Saints visit for a Sunday night rematch of the Vikings’ dramatic NFC divisional playoff win. The Vikings will play the Rams in a Thursday night game on Sept. 27, and then get 10 days off before their matchup with the Eagles.

Four of the Vikings’ first seven games will be on the road, after the team played five of its first seven at home last year. The Vikings have a Week 10 bye, before another four-game stretch that figures to determine their fate.

They’ll come out of the bye at Soldier Field on Nov. 18, when they face the Bears, before their Sunday night game at home against the Packers the following week. Then, it’s on to New England for a late-afternoon kickoff on Dec. 2, and another trip to the opposite coast the following week, for a Monday night game in Seattle on Dec. 10.

The reward for the Vikings comes in the form of two of their last three games at home; they’ll host the Dolphins on Dec. 16, and finish the season for the third straight year at home against the Bears, who come to town on Dec. 30.

After the Vikings played on Thanksgiving Day the past two years, they’ll be home for the holiday this season. Their annual trip to Detroit comes on Dec. 23.

The Vikings also finalized the dates for their preseason schedule on Thursday night, and will open the exhibition schedule in Denver on Aug. 11. That means the earliest the team can begin its first training camp in Eagan is July 27, 15 days before the first preseason game. Minnesota’s two home preseason games come on Aug. 18 against Jacksonville and Aug. 24 against Seattle, before a trip to Tennessee to close out the preseason on Aug. 30.