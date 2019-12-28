Do you like the homes you see on “Stay or Sell,” the Twin Cities-based HGTV show starring Brad and Heather Fox of Fox Homes? Soon you’ll be able to shop their look.

The husband-and-wife home renovation team plans to open a shop, Foxwell, in mid-March on the corner of 44th Street and France Avenue S. in Edina, in the former Linhoff Photo building.

Foxwell will offer a selection of small furniture pieces and home accents, including work by Twin Cities artisans.

“Our goal is to have 20 to 25% local, smaller makers,” said Heather Fox. “We’ll also have at least a shelf of vintage goods we source — brass pieces, books, little pieces that tell stories.”

Both the store and its offerings will reflect the Foxes’ signature “modern Scandinavian” style.

The store is only the beginning of the couple’s plans to bring their look to a wider audience. “Eventually we want to manufacture furniture ourselves,” said Heather.

In addition to the retail store, the space will house a design studio and offices for Fox Homes real estate agents. Fox Homes isn’t leaving its current office in Minnetonka. “It will be a second location,” said Heather of the new space. “We’re busting at the seams, ready to expand.”

As for “Stay or Sell,” which recently wrapped up its first season, the Foxes are awaiting information about its future. “We still don’t know anything about the second season of the show,” said Heather, although they expect to hear by the end of January.

“We hope we get to do something else with TV,” said Heather. “We’re excited to feature more local artists. It’s such a passion of ours to get them in front of more people.”