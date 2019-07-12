PLAN 124-1111
Total finished sq. ft.: 3,957
Bed/bathrooms: 4/5
Stories: 2
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Daylight basement
Clean lines, multiple sloped roofs and mixed siding lend stylish flair to the exterior of this contemporary design. Plenty of windows draw in natural light to the bright and airy interiors. Inside, an open floor plan flows between the main living spaces, including the vaulted great room and dining area. Other highlights include a vaulted hobby/utility room, large walk-in closet in the master suite, and a flexible family room on the second level.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
