Maple Grove

Built in 2001, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,896 square feet and features four bedrooms and laundry on the upper level, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, full finished walkout basement, deck and patio. Listed by Peg Crumpton, National Realty Guild, 763-438-5490.

St. Paul

Built in 1925, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the West Side neighborhood has 2,402 square feet and features three bedrooms and laundry on the upper level, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, crown molding, quartz kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full basement, deck and two-car detached garage. Listed by David Goldberger, ATD Realty, 651-214-4239.

Mendota Heights

Built in 1982, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 2,362 square feet and features three bedrooms and laundry on upper level, vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces, new kitchen with double ovens, three-season porch, partially finished basement and three-car attached garage. Listed by Patrick Corbett, Strata Real Estate Resources, 651-252-4302.

Note: Listings active as of Nov. 6

Photos provided by Peg Crumpton/John F. Walsh Jr., Hearthtone Video and Photo/Patrick Corbett