Plymouth

-

Built in 1964, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,054 square feet and features two bedrooms on each level, two fireplaces, refinished hardwood floors, formal dining room, updated kitchen and bathrooms, a partially finished full basement and deck. Listed by Pat and Donna Hiller, Re/Max Results, 763-516-2531.

Minneapolis

-

Built in 1922, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Lynnhurst neighborhood has 1,456 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, beamed ceilings, built-ins and wainscoting, formal dining room, full basement, porch and one-car detached garage. Listed by Bill Minge, Edina Realty, 612-759-7686

Woodbury

-

Built in 1998, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,863 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, loft, fireplace, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full finished basement and deck. Listed by Doneva Carter, Wonderland Realty, 763-286-0704.

Note: Listings active as of July 10.

Photos provided by Pat Hiller/Donna Hiller/Spacecrafting/Doneva Carter