New Prague

Built in 1910, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 1,317 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, updated roof, siding, storm windows, furnace and central air-conditioning, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and one-car detached garage. Listed by Gloria Kubes Flicek, Kubes Realty, 612-245-1998.

St. Paul

Built in 1913, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom house in the North End neighborhood has 1,201 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, hardwood floors, built-in buffet, leaded-glass windows, formal dining room, full partially finished basement, patio, screened-in porch, fenced yard and one-car detached garage. Listed by Robert Ramirez, Timber Ghost Realty, 651-226-6848.

Lino Lakes

Built in 1969, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom house has 1,508 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, full partially finished basement, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Rebecca Knisley, Realty Group, 651-226-6331.

Note: Listings active as of Sept. 4.