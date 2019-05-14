I've helped teach dozens of first-time home buyer seminars over the years, and it's typically the same stuff covered during every seminar. What's a home inspection, when does it happen, what do you do with the results, how to hire a home inspector... y'know, the basics. I recently had a real estate agent ask me to put together a video of that class, so I did. I thought this would make for a good blog post, so here it is. Enjoy!

Author: Reuben Saltzman, Structure Tech Home Inspections