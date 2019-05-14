I've helped teach dozens of first-time home buyer seminars over the years, and it's typically the same stuff covered during every seminar. What's a home inspection, when does it happen, what do you do with the results, how to hire a home inspector... y'know, the basics. I recently had a real estate agent ask me to put together a video of that class, so I did. I thought this would make for a good blog post, so here it is. Enjoy!
Author: Reuben Saltzman, Structure Tech Home Inspections
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Home Inspector
Home & Garden
Home inspections for first-time home buyers (video post)
This is a 13-minute class on the basics of home inspections for first-time home buyers. What's a home inspection? What happens next? Etc.
Home & Garden
Hazards with aluminum wiring
Buying a home with aluminum wiring? The seller will probably tell you it's perfectly fine, has never been a problem, and there's nothing to worry about.
Home & Garden
How to replace a hardwired smoke alarm
Replacing a hardwired smoke alarm is a piece of cake. If you purchase a smoke alarm from the same manufacturer, you might be able to use the same wiring.
Home & Garden
Which smoke alarm to buy
Shopping for a new smoke alarm? Stop. Don't even go to the store until you know exactly which smoke alarm you want.
Home & Garden
Carbon monoxide alarm requirements for Minnesota
Carbon monoxide alarms are required for most dwellings in Minnesota, both by Statute and by Rule. Here are the details about most scenarios I can think of.