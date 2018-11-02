Ikebana show

Ornate and unique flower arrangements temporarily adorn the Ordway Gardens at Como Park Conservatory. The annual ikebana flower show displays flower arrangements using the foliage, berries and flowers of autumn. Created by the Ikebana International's Minneapolis/St. Paul Chapter, the display of the disciplined art form expresses a growing appreciation of Japanese art and architecture. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Nov. 11. Free. 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul. comozooconservatory.org.

Holiday previews

Get inspiration for holiday decorating at Bachman's Holiday Ideas House. The historic Bachman family home in Minneapolis will be dressed for the season with greenery, fresh festive arrangements and other "Modern Plaid"-themed decor. The Holiday Ideas House opens Nov. 8, and will be available for touring through Dec. 16. $5. Register at bachmans.com.

Gertens also is embracing the holiday season with a celebration of displays, holiday plants and thousands of lights. On Nov. 10, take a greenhouse tour and go behind the scenes to see what it takes to prepare for the holidays. Participate in a workshop on creating ice-globe lanterns, spruce-tip containers and decorating with holiday plants. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 and 11. 5500 Blaine Av., Inver Grove Heights. gertens.com.

Wildlife in your backyard

Want to make your home more animal-friendly? Wild Ones will host a program presented by Paul Erdmann, conservation director for the Bush Lake Chapter of the Izaak Walton League, on "Creating Wildlife Habitat in Your Yard." Attendees will learn what plants and flowers can be planted to attract wildlife and create livable habitats. 7 p.m. Nov. 14. Free. Eden Prairie Community Center, 16700 Valley View Rd. wildonesprairieedge.org.

Wreath workshop

Welcome guests with a DIY holiday wreath. Join the staff at Heidi's Lifestyle Gardens and GrowHaus' Winter Wonderland to create your own wreath using a selection of greens, accents and bows. Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 17. Cost of materials only. RSVP to 763-420-2909. 7555 County Road 116, Corcoran. growhausmn.com.

Thanksgiving centerpiece

The holiday is fast approaching. In addition to the spread on the table, create a centerpiece to highlight the meal. A workshop at Tangletown Gardens will include instruction and design materials to create a festive centerpiece using seasonal greens, branches and fall berries. 6 p.m. Nov. 19. $59; register at tangletown gardens.com/events. 5353 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls.

MELISSA WALKER

Growing greens

Learn how to grow fresh salad greens throughout the winter with no lights or greenhouse. After the "Year-Round Indoor Salad Gardening" class you'll take home trays of broccoli, radishes, sunflowers, peas and buckwheat. The instructor will explain a growing method that encourages a long stem without expansive roots. The class, presented by the Minnesota State Horticultural Society, will be offered from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 10, 2705 Lincoln Dr., Roseville. Cost is $15; $10 MSHS members. Register at northerngardener.org.

Shopping extravaganza

The Minneapolis Holiday Boutique will take over U.S. Bank Stadium with more than 250 vendors offering home decor, gifts, jewelry, children's items, gourmet food and apparel. Highlights include designer Christopher Straub's holiday-themed fashions and decor, DIY workshops, Festival of Trees, ugly sweater contest, "Shop Girls" live radio broadcast and "Made in the Midwest" artisan area. Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 9-10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11. Tickets $10 online, $12 at the door. Ages 12 and under are free. minneapolisholidayboutique.com.

Help for home projects

The Home Improvement & Design Expo will feature 150 exhibitors including interior designers, landscapers, industry experts on kitchens, bathrooms, decks, windows, doors and roofing. Bring your blueprints and ideas. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10, Mounds View Community Center, 5394 Edgewood Dr., Mounds View. Tickets $6 at the door; kids free. mediamaxevents.com.

LYNN UNDERWOOD