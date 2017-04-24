Gallery: The historic clock atop City Hall stopped shortly after 6:30 a.m. to allow crew members to get inside the tower and gussy up the late-19th century landmark downtown, Monday, January 19, 2015 in Minneapolis, MN.

The clock atop Minneapolis City Hall will light up and its bells will sound Monday night, nearly a year after restoration began.

Here are some facts about the historic timepiece:

• At 24 feet, 4 inches in diameter, it’s the largest four-faced chiming clock in the world — larger than London’s Big Ben.

• It’s more than 110 years old. City Hall was constructed between 1889 and 1905, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

• In 1949, the clock’s glass faces and copper hands were replaced with ceramic faces and stainless steel hands after cracking was discovered in the glass. Red neon lights were added to the hands.

• The restoration project replaced the four ceramic faces with frosted glass and added cast aluminum hands.

A construction worker outside the east face of the Minneapolis City Hall clock tower on Jan. 24, 2017.

• Minneapolis and Hennepin County split the $2 million restoration cost.

• LED lights behind the four faces will make the clock glow — a look similar to how it originally appeared.

• Restoration was expected to be complete in November, but cold, windy weather and the discovery of unexpected damage — including cracks in the clock tower’s north side — caused delays.

• Pieces of the old ceramic faces were donated to more than 200 local artists.

A dedication ceremony is planned for 7:45 p.m. Monday at the City Hall rotunda, located downtown at 350 South Fifth Street.