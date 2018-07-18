Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway was smacked with a $4.6 million misconduct penalty by a Hennepin County judge on top of a $15 million jury award to an injured employee.

Hennepin County District Judge Amy Dawson ordered the penalty late last month in the lawsuit filed by former Fridley rail yard employee Scott Kowalewski. At the time of verdict, Dawson had similarly scolded BNSF for "misconduct" leading up to the trial that including concealing and destroying evidence.

BNSF spokeswoman Amy Mcbeth said the company would appeal, saying the trial court refused to hear testimony from live witnesses and reached conclusions based on assertions from Kowalewski's lawyer.

Four years ago while working at a Fridley rail yard, Kowalewski said he started to feel a burning in his chest. He later collapsed in the break room and was taken to the hospital. Lawyer Paula Jossart said that her client was unaware of leakage from one of the cars carrying "wellhead casing oil" from fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, sites in Texas. Later testing determined that he'd been exposed to a highly toxic cocktail of "various hydrocarbons, including benzene, hydrogen sulfide, and toluene."

The lawsuit said BNSF didn't tell doctors at the hospital about his possible exposure to the toxins and brushed off the incident.

Shortly thereafter, Kowalewski, who is 53, began losing motor function and the ability to write. He was diagnosed with a progressive neurological disorder and filed the lawsuit in January 2017, saying he had never been warned about the danger of exposure to the crude oil.

Dawson's order said BNSF "likely exacerbated" Kowalewski's condition by failing to comply with court orders requiring the company to produce 11 hydrocarbon cars at the rail yard on the day he became ill. The company also didn't provide shipping papers or documents that detailed the contents of the cars.

The company has said the claims were false and that BNSF wasn't responsible for Kowalewski's health. "BNSF believes appellate review of this matter is necessary and it looks forward to an impartial review of the facts of this case," Mcbeth wrote in the statement.

Kowalewski's lawsuit alleged that the company violated the Federal Employers' Liability Act governing railroad workers' rights. Jossart also claimed — and the judge later agreed — that the rail company had destroyed crucial evidence in the case and misled federal investigators.

The misconduct penalty was calculated at 10 percent annual interest on the $15 million verdict dating from the initial injury in January 2014 to the filing of the lawsuit. Dawson also ordered BNSF to pay attorney's fees of $1.1 million and expenses of $89,600.

Records show that BNSF had previously reported at least seven similar leaks, including two in the Northtown yard in October 2013, according to the suit.