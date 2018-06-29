The Twin Cities and much of central Minnesota was under an excessive heat warning Friday with temperatures forecast to hit 99 degrees.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation warned drivers to be on the lookout for pavement buckling. The agency said that in extreme heat, “roadway segments expand and have nowhere to go but up.”

Drivers who see buckles should slow down, move to another lane and call 911 to report the problem.

National Weather Service specialist Ross Carlyon said under these extreme conditions, the body spiral into heat stroke and collapse.

“When you’re working outside, especially in this kind of weather, you tend to dehydrate real fast. As you dehydrate, your body doesn’t cool,” he said.

That can lead to feeling dizzy and ultimately a collapse, he said. Complicating matters for Minnesotans, they’re not used to this heat.

It’s best to seek shade, drink lots of fluids or stay indoors. Carlyon recalled an old weather service saying that was apt do Friday, “Trade a lawn mower in the sun for a lawn chair in the shade.”

The record high for the Twin Cities is 102, set in 1931. Carlyon said he didn’t think Friday’s heat would break the record.

The heat warning wasn’t forecast through the weekend. By Saturday, temperatures were forecast in the high 80s with the potential for afternoon storms. By Sunday, Carlyon expected a veritable chill of 82 degrees.

Both Hennepin and Ramsey counties have set up cooling centers.

The weather service has information as well for keeping cool.