Green Bay Packers quarterback legend Bart Starr died Sunday, the team announced.

Starr, who quarterbacked the Packers to five NFL titles during his time with the only team his career from 1956 to 1971, died today in Birmingham, Ala. He had been in failing health since suffering a serious stroke in 2014. He was 85.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer "was beloved by fans of not only his generation, but also succeeding ones," the team announcement read.

"Maybe the most popular player in Packers history, Starr will be eulogized for being a consummate professional, a Good Samaritan and an exemplary role model," the announcement continued.

Not that Starr didn't have great success against many teams over his career, he was especially effective against the Vikings, with became an NFL franchise in 1961.

He threw for 3,001 yards, 25 TDs and 14 interceptions against the Vikings, completing 59.8% of his passes, an exception percentage rate for that era.

Bart Starr

When pitted against Vikings standout passer Fran Tarkenton, Starr won 10 of their first 12 matchups before Tarkenton QB was traded to the New York Giants in 1967.

The Packers chose Starr out of the University of Alabama in his native state with the 200th pick in the 1956 draft, and after Lombardi's arrival in 1959, Starr led Green Bay to six division titles, their five NFL championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls.

But it was in the "Ice Bowl" on New Year's Eve 1967 that Starr secured his legacy, scoring on a sneak with 16 seconds left to give Green Bay a 21-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Packers went on to handily defeat the Oakland Raiders in the Super Bowl.

Starr was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

Starr's nine-season tenure as the Packers' head coach was far less successful. The team finished 4-10 in 1975, his first season.

His only winning seasons were in 1978 (8-7-1), and in the strike-shortened 1982 campaign (5-3-1). The Packers made their lone playoff appearance under Starr that year, losing to Dallas in the second round.

Starr last coached the Packers in 1983. The 8-8 record gave him a career mark of 52-76-3.