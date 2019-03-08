– The Gophers women’s basketball team had hoped to make a run in the Big Ten tournament, but stumbled out of the gate.

Looking lost on offense and vulnerable on defense, the seventh-seeded Gophers (20-10) fell behind early and never recovered in a 66-58 loss to 10th-seeded Indiana (20-11).

The Hoosiers grabbed a 20-10 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

It would appear the Gophers should be heading to the women’s NIT tournament.

Destiny Pitts scored 25 points. She shot just 8-for-21, missing all seven three-pointers. Kenisha Bell scored 15, but was 5-for-23 from the field with just one assist.

Indiana, meanwhile, came out with a plan. They pounded it inside in the first quarter, scoring 18 of their 20 points in the paint. In the second quarter they made 5-of-6 three-pointers while growing that lead to 14 points.

Indiana guard Ali Patberg ran the Hoosiers offense, scoring 20 points. Brenna Wise added 19 points. They combined to go 14-for-22 for 39 points, making six of eight three-pointers.

Down 55-42 early in the fourth, the Gophers pulled within 55-47 on Bell’s three-pointer from the corner. The Gophers got a stop, but Irene Garrido Perez missed an open three, then Patberg hit a three at the other end to push the lead back to 11.

The Gophers fought back again. Getting stops on defense Pitts scored, then after an Indiana turnover she scored, was fouled and hit the free throw with 2:33 left to pull Minnesota within 60-54. The Gophers forced a turnover, but Bell’s shot was blocked, ending the momentum.

From the start of the game to the end of the first quarter the Gophers could neither score nor stop Indiana from doing so.

The Gophers went 4-for-16 from the field while falling behind 20-10. At the other end? Indiana hit on nine of 14 first-quarter shoots, with all nine baskets coming from inside the paint. It was a layup drill, either a result of dribble penetration or fine post moves. The Hoosiers scored 18 points in the paint, two from the free throw line, with Patberg leading the way with eight points; she nearly matched the Gophers’ output on her own. Another problem: Both Pitts and Bello picked up two quick fouls.

The second quarter was far different, but no less difficult for the Gophers.

In the first half the Hoosiers scored inside. In the second they made five of six three-pointers while growing their lead to 42-28 at halftime.

The Gophers couldn’t figure out the Hoosiers on either end. Offensively Minnesota made just nine of 30 shots, while allowing the Hoosiers to shoot 58.6 percent.

But the Hoosiers ended the quarter on a 6-2 run to lead by 11 entering the fourth.