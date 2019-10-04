Can the Gophers go 5-0 by beating Illinois at TCF Bank Stadium? Would that be enough to get them ranked in the next Top 25 college football poll? Click below for everything you need for before and during the game.
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
Video and photo highlights, click here
Gameview: For real-time statistics and play-by-play, click here.
TV: BTN | Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Sports Network | Satellite: Sirius 195 and 210, XM 195 and 210.
Megan Ryan's Illinois scouting report
Star Tribune on Twitter: Megan Ryan | Chip Scoggins
Teams on Twitter: @GopherFootball | @IlliniFootball
2019 stats, schedules and rosters: Gophers | Illinois
Go deep on the game: Star Tribune coverage highlights
