After enduring an injury-marred season to earn the No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament, the Gophers felt well-positioned to make a good run. They withstood their biggest test yet Saturday at Maturi Pavilion, when they rallied past Creighton 3-2 in a stunning second-round match that sent them to the Sweet 16.

The Gophers won the first set 25-13, then lost 19-25 and 15-25 before fighting off a match point to take the fourth set 26-24. They won a back-and-forth fifth set 15-10 as their outstanding defense led the way.

The seventh-ranked Gophers (25-5) play next weekend in the regional semifinals in Austin, Texas.

Adanna Rollins and Alexis Hart each had 14 kills for the Gophers, who hit .141 for the match but outblocked Creighton 15-10. Taylor Morgan had nine blocks, including three in the fifth set. Keeley Davis led Creighton with 18 kills.

The Bluejays entered the match with an 0-4 record against the Gophers, with two of those losses in the NCAA tournament in 2010 and 2012.

The Big East champions beat four top-25 teams during the regular season, then breezed to a sweep of Iowa State in Friday’s first round. Gophers coach Hugh McCutcheon noted the Bluejays served well and sided out well in that match. For the Gophers to beat them, he said, they would need to handle the first contact properly and have a good defensive plan.

From left, Gophers outside hitter Alexis Hart (19), libero CC McGraw (7) and middle blocker Regan Pittman (21) celebrated a third set kill by Hart against Creighton.

The Gophers succeeded on both counts in the first set, and shined in other phases as well. Sterling serving and defense kept Creighton on the run during a set that featured many long, hard-fought points.

The Bluejays led 8-5 before a 10-2 Gophers run put them in command. Morgan and Hart had two kills each, and Pittman had an ace. The Gophers persisted on every point, keeping many balls alive with superb digging, and their timing, teamwork and play at the net kept Creighton from getting into an offensive rhythm.

With the Gophers leading 16-12, Samedy delivered a cross-court smash that kicked off a final 9-1 spurt to seal a 25-13 win in the set. They scored the final five points, ending with a Creighton serve into the net. The Bluejays hit .023 in the set, while the Gophers had four aces.

A few mistakes crept into the Gophers’ game in the second set, and Creighton’s defense stiffened to take it 25-19 and even the match 1-1. The Gophers had three service errors, eight attack errors and hit only .025 in the set.

The Bluejays took a 12-9 lead with a string of four consecutive points and stayed on top through the rest of the set. Naomi Hickman, a 6-4 middle blocker, was a force at the net, logging three blocks.

Things didn’t improve for the Gophers as they entered the third set. The Bluejays scored the first four points, with one on a block and one on an ace, to force the Gophers to play catch-up right from the start.

They pulled within two points at 8-6, but more mistakes—a long serve, an attack error, a block that went astray—and Davis’ hot hand put them into a 16-9 hole. She finished the set with seven kills, a block and an ace as Creighton ended with a 9-3 run to take the set 25-15.

The Bluejays continued to keep the Gophers off-balance by digging ball after ball and combining power with soft taps at the net. The Gophers led the fourth set by as many as three points, but Creighton took a 15-13 lead with a 6-1 run.

The Gophers moved ahead again, leading 22-21, but Creighton scored three consecutive points to reach match point at 24-22. A 4-0 Gophers run gave them the set, as the Gophers scored twice on blocks, once on an ace and once on a Bluejays hitting error.