The Gophers football program is holding its first of two consecutive "Summer Splash'' recruiting weekends, and on Sunday morning coach P.J. Fleck and his staff began adding to Minnesota's 2025 class.

Bradley Martino, a wide receiver from Golden Gate High School in Naples, Fla., and Nick Spence, an offensive lineman from Liberty High School in Peoria, Ariz., announced Sunday on the X platform that they have committed to the Gophers.

Martino, 6-3 and 175 pounds, is a four-star recruit who's ranked No. 56 overall in Florida and No. 19 among athletes, according to the 247Sports.com composite ratings of major recruiting services. He plays both receiver and defensive back and caught 21 passes for 455 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Martino originally committed to Toledo and has official visits scheduled for Michigan State and Mississippi State. His other FBS offers are from Louisville, East Carolina, Western Kentucky, Alabama-Birmingham and Oregon State.

Spence, 6-6 and 280 pounds, is a three-star recruit who's ranked as the No. 10 player in Arizona and No. 76-ranked offensive tackle nationally by 247Sports. Spence, who made an unofficial visit to Minnesota in April during spring practice, also had FBS scholarship offers from Duke, Iowa State, San Diego State and Colorado State.

The commitments give the Gophers 14 players who have pledged to their 2025 recruiting class. Fleck and his staff were scheduled to have 21 players on official visits this weekend and an additional 12 slated for next weekend.