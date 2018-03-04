The only thing standing between the Gophers and their 11th consecutive NCAA women’s hockey tournament appearance Sunday was the No. 1 team in the country.

Wisconsin had won seven consecutive games against Minnesota, dating to last season, but the No. 7 Gophers pulled a well-timed upset.

Taylor Wente, Taylor Williamson and Nicole Schammel gave Minnesota a goal in each period, as the Gophers won 3-1, securing the WCHA tournament title and touching off a wild celebration at Ridder Arena.

An announced crowd of 1,854 watched the Gophers throw their gloves and dive into a pile not far from the goal where Sidney Peters, the tournament MVP, worked much of her magic on the weekend.

The win assured the Gophers an automatic bid into the eight-team NCAA field, with the bracket set to be announced Sunday at 8 p.m.

Minnesota could be headed for a rematch with Wisconsin next week in Madison in the quarterfinals, with the winner advancing to the Frozen Four at Ridder on March 16-18.

Gophers players rushed goalie Sidney Peters after they beat Wisconsin on Sunday at Ridder Arena.

“I think it shows that we not only can compete with the best, but we are one of the best,” Williamson said.

But after six consecutive Frozen Four appearances, the Gophers (24-10-3) have taken their lumps this season, which left them on the NCAA bubble.

When Connecticut upset No. 3 Boston College on Saturday in the Hockey East semifinals, the Gophers knew they had to beat both No. 5 Ohio State and Wisconsin to extend their season. Minnesota was 0-7-1 against those two teams entering the weekend but started the climb with a 2-0 win over the Buckeyes behind 33 saves from Peters.

“It’s playoffs; it’s do or die,” said Peters, who added 31 saves against Wisconsin. “You’re desperate, and you play with a level of urgency that’s really hard to find throughout the regular season.”

Entering Sunday, the Gophers were 0-4 against Wisconsin with all four of those games decided by one goal. This time, Minnesota’s whole season was on the line.

“I think you could tell they really wanted it, especially at the end of the game,” Badgers center Abby Roque said.

Campbell, a sophomore transfer from North Dakota, entered Sunday leading the nation with a 1.14 goals against average. But the Gophers jumped to a lead, 1 minute, 6 seconds into the game, when Wente tipped an Emily Brown shot past Campbell.

The Badgers answered about three minutes later with freshman Delaney Drake’s first college goal, but Williamson put the Gophers back in front at 1:40 of the second period. It was another tipped shot, this time from Olivia Knowles.

“Against Campbell, I kind of feel like you have to take her eyes away or deflect the puck to get it by her,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said.

Schammel’s empty-netter came after a flurry of Badgers chances, with Wente battling along the boards and setting up the goal with a diving pass.

Soon, the Gophers were celebrating their first WCHA tournament title since 2014. The Badgers had won the previous three, depriving Minnesota’s senior class of experiencing that moment until Sunday.

“So proud of our team,” said Frost, who has made the NCAA tournament in all 11 seasons as head coach. “I mean the pressure that these guys were under, going into the weekend — I think it speaks volumes as to who they are as people.”