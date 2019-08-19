The Gophers again didn't quite make the cut for a preseason top 25 poll, but they are on the radar.

In Monday's AP list, for which the media votes, the Gophers received seven votes. That's more than the one they earned in the coaches poll earlier this month.

According to this ranking, the Gophers will face four ranked teams: No. 24 Nebraska, No. 15 Penn State, No. 20 Iowa and No. 19 Wisconsin. Fresno State and Northwestern also received votes, eight and 63, respectively.

