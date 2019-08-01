The preseason Amway Coaches Poll from USA TODAY Sports came out Thursday, and the Gophers have four top-25 opponents on the schedule.

And they're all the last four games of the season. If all holds, November will be a doozy.

The Gophers will face No. 14 Penn State, No. 19 Iowa, No. 25 Northwestern and No. 17 Wisconsin consecutively to end the year. Two other teams, nonconference opponent Fresno State and Big Ten West foe Nebraska, also received votes, 32 and 152, respectively.

Gophers 2019 football schedule

As for the Gophers, well. They earned one (1) vote. So at least they're on the radar.

Check out the link above for the entire poll, but I don't the top-two spots will shock anyone.

Also of note, the Gophers earned a commitment Wednesday evening from a local recruit. Wyatt Schroeder, a tight end out of St. Francis, will be a preferred walk-on in the 2020 class. The 6-4, 225-pound player is a two-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. He previously was planning to be a scholarship player at South Dakota State.