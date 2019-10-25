Gophers men’s hockey vs. Minnesota Duluth

7 p.m. Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci, 7 p.m. Saturday at Amsoil Arena

TV: FSN Plus on Friday, Ch. 9 Plus and My9 on Saturday.

Radio: 1130-AM, 103.5-FM both nights

Different goalie tests for UMD and Gophers

Gophers at a glance: Minnesota (3-1) is coming off a sweep of Niagara, with sophomore forward Sammy Walker scoring the overtime winner in the opener and adding a goal and an assist in the finale. That earned the Edina native the Big Ten’s second star of the week. Senior defenseman and co-captain Tyler Nanne suffered an upper-body injury when crashing hard into the boards in the finale, but he practiced this week and coach Bob Motzko said he would be good to go. Junior Jack LaFontaine and freshman Jared Moe have alternated starts in goal this season. “They’ve given us a chance in all four games,’’ Motzko said.

Bulldogs at a glance: Minnesota Duluth, the two-time defending national champion, is off to a 1-3 start after splitting the opening series against Massachusetts Lowell and being swept 6-2 and 3-1 at Wisconsin last weekend. That has dropped the Bulldogs from No. 1 in the polls to No. 8. Senior goalie Hunter Shepard, who’s backstopped those two NCAA title teams, has a 3.03 goals-against average and .876 save percentage this season. UMD has received balanced scoring so far, but not enough of it.

RANDY JOHNSON