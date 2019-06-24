A Minnesotan is coming home.
The Gophers landed a commitment from safety Abner Dubar on Monday. The three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com, is a product of Anna, Texas, but he was born in Robbinsdale. The 6-foot, 176-pound player is the 20th member of the Gophers’ 2020 class.
Dubar announced his decision on Twitter with a video:
I’m Coming Home....— abner dubar (@iamabnerdubar) June 24, 2019
3000% Committed! pic.twitter.com/yEXlLF5uBm
One's coming home, but another's leavaing. In other recruiting news, a former Gophers' 2020 commit chose Iowa also Monday. Winona defensive end Aaron Witt re-opened his commitment about a month ago, and the three-star recruit tweeted his new decision.
