A local recruit has re-opened his commitment.

Aaron Witt, a three-star defensive end out of Winona, shared on Twitter his decision to decommit from the Gophers. The 6-5, 230-pound strong-sider initially committed back in November.

I'm re opening my recruitment pic.twitter.com/K9Dg5Ah4WY — Aaron Witt (@AaronJwitt13) May 15, 2019

He's the second class of 2020 commit to reverse his decision since Monday, with junior college linebacker Juwan Mitchell reclassifying to 2019 and joining Texas.

In other news, former Gophers Blake Cashman and Donnell Greene both officially signed for NFL teams this past weekend. Cashman, a linebacker selected 157th overall in the fifth round of this year's draft, will wear No. 53 and spoke to the New York Jets media here. Greene, an undrafted offensive tackle, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.