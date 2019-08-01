training camp viewing options

Three practices are open to the public (schedule subject to change)

Saturday, 3 p.m.: At TCF Bank Stadium. West Plaza gates at 2:30 p.m. Includes a tailgate with food, music, games, kids activities and post-practice autographs. The team is also taking donations for a diaper drive and nonperishable stuffing as well as collecting fan-decorated oars for display around the stadium.

Aug. 9, 4:30 p.m.: At the outdoor fields at Athletes Village.

Aug. 16, 4:15 p.m.: At the outdoor fields at Athletes Village. The Big Ten Network will be on site.