– Host Cincinnati rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Gophers women’s basketball 72-65 on Sunday in the second round of the WNIT.

The Bearcats, who trailed by seven at halftime and by five after three quarters, outscored the Gophers 24-12 in the final 10 minutes.

The Bearcats opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run to take a 54-53 lead with 6:09 remaining. A layup by Destiny Pitts gave the Gophers a 55-54 lead with 5:43 left.

The Bearcats made eight of 10 free throws in the final two minutes to seal the victory.

Antoinette Miller scored 20 points and Sam Rodgers scored 18 to lead the Bearcats.

Kenisha Bell scored 25 points and Irene Garrido Perez scored 11 for the Gophers, who finished their first season under coach Lindsay Whalen with a 21-11 record.

The Bearcats (23-10), who tied a program record for victories in a season, will play host to Butler in the third round on Thursday.