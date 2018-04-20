Courtesy Good Grocer

Eat Street could get another food option, but it won’t be a trendy restaurant.

A six-story, mixed-use building with 80 apartments on the top floors and non-profit grocery store the Good Grocer on the ground level has been proposed to be built on a parking lot at Nicollet Avenue and 27th Street near the Christos Greek restaurant in Minneapolis. The project is proposed to have space for 80 vehicles in a surface lot and one level of underground parking.

The planning commission’s committee of the whole is scheduled to discuss the project at its April 26 meeting. The project is part of a wave of grocery stores being integrated into new mixed-use developments.

The Good Grocer, which was founded in 2015, used to be located about four blocks away on Lake Street, but the grocer was forced to relocate to make way for a new exit ramp off Interstate 35W.

“It is our belief that this building will not only give the neighborhood better access to healthy, affordable food, but will also help meet the growing demand for housing,” wrote Good Grocer founder Kurt Vickman, in a letter to city planning staff.

Vickman wasn’t immediately available for comment Friday.

Good Grocer’s business model relies on more than 500 volunteers who run the store in exchange for a 25 percent discount on their groceries. Residents in the apartments will also be offered a discount.

Last August, the Good Grocer purchased the vacant lot from First & First LLC for $825,000, according to the state electronic certificate of real estate value.

Construction is expected to begin this summer and finish in the summer of 2019.