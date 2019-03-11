After a decade of becoming one of the most-awaited features of the state boys' hockey tournament, creators of the all-hair team video said the 2019 video will be their final cut.

The announcement was made on the Hendrickson Foundation's "Hockey Changes Lives" gofundme.com page. The foundation supports sled hockey, military hockey and other special projects in Minnesota.

Without any spoilers, here's the 2019 video from Game on! Minnesota:

As a bonus, here's a look at the 2017 and 2018 all-hair teams.

Keep in mind that not everyone loved the annual videos. Two years ago, the former executive director of the Minnesota State High School League told the Wall Street Journal, there were nothing more than "a guy who's sitting in his living room taking photos off his TV set. My concern is for the kids and the tournaments."