The annual post-tournament video was released very early Sunday morning. Did your favorites make the cut?
Stop what you're doing for a couple of minutes and check out the best of flow from the X.
We won't tell you who was judged the best of the best, other than we had it figured out as soon as he was introduced during the Class A quarterfinals on Wednesday. (Not even the Grand Rapids manager could beat him out.)
That's the only hint you're getting.
