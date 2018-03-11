For some people the All-Hockey Hair team, culled from the pregame introductions and other corners of the Xcel Energy Center during the state boys' hockey tournament, is as big a deal as knowing who won the state titles.

The 2018 video hit the Internet only a couple of hours after the 2018 tournament ended.

While it's not the same as getting your photo taken with teammates on the ice with the championship trophy, making the list is a pretty good alternative honor bestowed by Game On! Minnesota.

Our hope, though, is that nobody is offended that the 2018 winner didn't even play in the state boys' tournament.

No spoilers here, though. Have a look:



