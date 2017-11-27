If you prefer to shop online, you can still patronize local businesses, including Cyber Monday. Here are 8 local retailers, restaurants and theaters that offer great deals on Cyber Monday. Send other locally-based Cyber Monday deals to jewoldt@startribune.com and I'll try to add them.
For seven years Haskell's has been offering 20% off gift cards on Cyber Monday. No discount code is needed. The discount is automatically deducted. For the best savings, use the gift card during a sale, but Haskell's is also one of the few liquor stores that will price match competitors. Bring in a current competitor's ad anytime.
It's rare to find a gift card offer as generous as the one for Irish pubs such as The Local, The Liffey, Cooper and Kieran's. Spend $100 and get $50 free. This offer is good through Dec. 24. The gift cards can be at any of the four pubs.
Buy a $100 gift card at Cooks of Crocus Hill on Cyber Monday, and pay only $75. Anything ordered online today also gets free shipping.
It's not a small business, but everything on Target's site is 15% off with a few exceptions such as gift cards. The discount is not valid in stores. Target does not appear to be offering a 15% discount on its gift cards this year. At least not on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
Cowles Center for dance and the performing arts takes 40% off tickets to Nutcracker (not so) Suite using discount code LASTCHANCE40. It's showing Dec. 15-30.
Storyteller Tod Petersen reflects on his Christmas seasons growing up with his family in Mankato in Theatre Latte Da's production of A Christmas Carole Petersen. Use discount code BOGO to buy one ticket, get one ticket free on Cyber Monday only. Order online or call 612-339-3003.
Minneapolis jazz club and restaurant the Dakota gives away a $20 gift card and a bottle of Blue Note wine with the purchase of a $100 gift card. The offer is transferable to its sister lounge in St. Paul the Vieux Carre.
Morrissey Hospitality Companies owns the St. Paul Hotel, St. Paul Grill and M St. Cafe in the St. Paul Hotel, Pazzaluna in St. Paul, Kendall's in Coon Rapids, as well as Tria in North Oaks. Here's the deal: Buy $100 in gift cards from any of the above, and get a package of five $20 gift cards totaling $100. Each $20 bonus card is for one of the five restaurants. The offer is also available at each restaurant.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.