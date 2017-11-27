If you prefer to shop online, you can still patronize local businesses, including Cyber Monday. Here are 8 local retailers, restaurants and theaters that offer great deals on Cyber Monday. Send other locally-based Cyber Monday deals to jewoldt@startribune.com and I'll try to add them.

For seven years Haskell's has been offering 20% off gift cards on Cyber Monday. No discount code is needed. The discount is automatically deducted. For the best savings, use the gift card during a sale, but Haskell's is also one of the few liquor stores that will price match competitors. Bring in a current competitor's ad anytime.

It's rare to find a gift card offer as generous as the one for Irish pubs such as The Local, The Liffey, Cooper and Kieran's. Spend $100 and get $50 free. This offer is good through Dec. 24. The gift cards can be at any of the four pubs.

Buy a $100 gift card at Cooks of Crocus Hill on Cyber Monday, and pay only $75. Anything ordered online today also gets free shipping.

It's not a small business, but everything on Target's site is 15% off with a few exceptions such as gift cards. The discount is not valid in stores. Target does not appear to be offering a 15% discount on its gift cards this year. At least not on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Cowles Center for dance and the performing arts takes 40% off tickets to Nutcracker (not so) Suite using discount code LASTCHANCE40. It's showing Dec. 15-30.

Storyteller Tod Petersen reflects on his Christmas seasons growing up with his family in Mankato in Theatre Latte Da's production of A Christmas Carole Petersen. Use discount code BOGO to buy one ticket, get one ticket free on Cyber Monday only. Order online or call 612-339-3003.

Minneapolis jazz club and restaurant the Dakota gives away a $20 gift card and a bottle of Blue Note wine with the purchase of a $100 gift card. The offer is transferable to its sister lounge in St. Paul the Vieux Carre.

Morrissey Hospitality Companies owns the St. Paul Hotel, St. Paul Grill and M St. Cafe in the St. Paul Hotel, Pazzaluna in St. Paul, Kendall's in Coon Rapids, as well as Tria in North Oaks. Here's the deal: Buy $100 in gift cards from any of the above, and get a package of five $20 gift cards totaling $100. Each $20 bonus card is for one of the five restaurants. The offer is also available at each restaurant.